VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.6%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the third quarter worth $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

