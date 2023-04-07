Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.