Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.