Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 938,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,430,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

