Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.80. 551,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.