Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 938,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,430,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $184.80. The stock had a trading volume of 551,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

