Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day moving average of $359.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

