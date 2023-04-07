Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $91.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

