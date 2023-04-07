Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.29. 3,531,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,886. The firm has a market cap of $349.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.