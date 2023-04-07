Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $12.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,685.21. 217,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,608.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,539.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,851.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

