Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.63% of Varonis Systems worth $16,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,269. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

