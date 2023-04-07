Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $394,386.30 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 859,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,634. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
