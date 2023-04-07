Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $394,386.30 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 859,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,634. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ventyx Biosciences

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

