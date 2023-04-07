Venus USDC Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.01 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and $13.11 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02200609 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,200,975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars.

