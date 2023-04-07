Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.43 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Verasity has a market cap of $63.43 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

