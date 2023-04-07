Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.39 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $63.39 million and $6.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

