Verizon Communications’ (VZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 21,363,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,488,556. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

