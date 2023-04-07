Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000.

BSCT stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

