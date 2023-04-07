Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 245.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 104,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDV opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

