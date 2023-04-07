Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 208.0% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IXN stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $56.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

