Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,757,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 496,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.