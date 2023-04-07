Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.64 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.64 or 0.00013042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $98.93 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031156 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.06 or 1.00043128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.74258085 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,135,144.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

