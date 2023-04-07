Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $98.34 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00012952 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00031175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,938.95 or 1.00026287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.74258085 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,135,144.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.