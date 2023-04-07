Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

ETR WAC opened at €19.04 ($20.70) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.22 and its 200-day moving average is €17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €12.84 ($13.96) and a one year high of €21.80 ($23.70).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

