Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

WMT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

