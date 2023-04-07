Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. 5,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,899. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

