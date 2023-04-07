Waltonchain Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.72 million and $896,837.71 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,170,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,195,427 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

