Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.79 million and $684,678.89 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,383,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.