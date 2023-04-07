WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $178.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

