Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,464. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

