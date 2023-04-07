Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.47.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.76 on Monday. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $498.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.