WhiteCoin Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $696,806.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00323701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

