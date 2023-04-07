WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $699,577.55

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.26 million and approximately $699,577.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00324094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00021352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.