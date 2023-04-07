Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,184.23

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $3,184.23 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

