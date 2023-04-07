WOW-token Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $284.45 million and $13.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02843718 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

