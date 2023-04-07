WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $285.92 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $285.92 million and approximately $4.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02843718 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

