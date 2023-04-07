Wrapped BNB Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $310.98 or 0.01114548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $85.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,485,621 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

