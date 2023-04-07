Wrapped Cardano Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.18 billion and $18,073.88 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,755,051,087 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,660,688,966.542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38355869 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $22,018.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

