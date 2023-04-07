Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,643. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.