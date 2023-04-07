Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

