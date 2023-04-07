Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

