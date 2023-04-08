1,180 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.49. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

