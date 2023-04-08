2,385 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.