354 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

