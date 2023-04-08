3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lowered by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.56. 2,419,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

