535,100 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,205,000. Baidu accounts for 8.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Baidu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.99. 1,546,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.18.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.