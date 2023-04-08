8,122 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

