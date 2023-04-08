AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $216.10. 26,104,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260,908. The company has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

