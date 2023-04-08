AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
