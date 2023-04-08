AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.