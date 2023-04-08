Acala Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $65.91 million and $2.47 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,012.69 or 1.00009740 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09886054 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,647,267.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.