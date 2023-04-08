Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 54,439 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $49.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

